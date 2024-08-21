Brexit, the start of the side effects: from 2025 a visa costing 7 euros per person to enter the EU

British citizens travelling to the European Union from next summer will have to pay a €7 fee for visa exemption (visa-waiver). This was announced by Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, who revealed the timing with which the European Travel Information and Authorisation System will come into force (Etias). Under the new rules, British citizens (and those of other non-EU countries such as the United States, Australia and Canada) will have to apply for a visa exemption before entering the Schengen area, which includes 27 EU member states, plus to Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. The authorisation will last for three years or until the passport expires. The new system is due to be adopted in January 2025, but there will be a “six-month transition period”. Travellers under 18 or over 70 will be exempt from paying the €7 fee, while those travelling to Ireland or Cyprus will not need an Etias as they are outside the Schengen area.