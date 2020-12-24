“We’re still in a tough spot because Brexit was a mistake“, reacted Thursday, December 24 on franceinfo Dominic Grieve, former British Conservative MP, after the trade agreement concluded between the European Union and the United Kingdom on the subject of Brexit.”We will find out next year that even with this agreement there will be obstacles for free trade.“, assures Dominic Grieve. According to him, the British have not”regained control of their destiny“.

franceinfo: How do you react to the conclusion of the Brexit agreement?

Dominic Grieve : I am relieved that there is an agreement because if we had not had an agreement, the situation without an agreement on January 1 would have been very difficult. As for the benefits of this agreement, from the point of view of the British national interest, it is rather questionable. Whether this succeeds depends on what we are going to lose by leaving the European Union, and what we are going to keep through this agreement must be balanced by making the external agreements that we want and making our economy grow. And from that point of view, nothing has changed. We remain in a difficult situation because Brexit was a mistake. What we’re going to find out next year is that, even with this deal, there will be obstacles to free trade in products.

“We took back control of our destiny“, Boris Johnson said tonight. Does that mean in the end that he has won his bet?

But we haven’t regained control of our destiny. First, we were in control of our destiny when we were in the European Union. Second, the agreement that he signed, it is quite obvious that it continues in a sense to share our sovereignty, because any trade agreement does. This is my misunderstanding of his position. From a philosophical point of view, I am a British patriot. I believe in the sovereignty of my country, but I did not see it undermined in this way by our participation in the Union. So this is a very different point of view from that of the Prime Minister.

It is especially the sadness that wins for you to see this end point to this Brexit?

Yes, but it is not an end point because it is quite obvious that the proximity of our European partners will be the dominant plate of our future prosperity. We are going to spend five to ten years rebuilding ties with the European Union. We will not necessarily be a member. But I am absolutely certain that in the next two to three years it will be clear that we are going to have to hang up the bonds that we forged for the first time today, by abandoning a participation agreement in the Union that was good for us.