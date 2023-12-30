Second survey by Opinium/Observer, 63% said that measure boosts inflation and living costs

The majority of Britons said that Brexit was not good for the country's economy. According to research, only 22% of participants said that the process involving the United Kingdom's departure from the EU (European Union) had a positive impact.

The survey, published by guardian this Saturday (Dec 30, 2023), was carried out from December 13 to 15 by the research agency Opinium and by the British newspaper “Observer“. There were 2,132 interviews. In them, participants had two options (“good impact” It is “bad impact”) to assess the consequences of Brexit in 10 categories.

In all categories, choosing the option “bad impact” It was bigger. The majority of those interviewed said that the measure hampered the government's ability to control immigration. It also had a negative effect on ability of UK companies to import goods into the EU and outside the European bloc.

Just 7% of people said the process had helped keep prices down in UK stores, compared to 63% who said Brexit had been a factor driving inflation and living costs. In the question regarding personal finances, 35% stated that the effect was negative.