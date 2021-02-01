Brexit explained to children in the new episode of Salut l’Info !, the podcast of franceinfo and Astrapi magazine for 7-11 year olds. (ASTRAPI / BAYARD PRESSE / EL DON GUILLERMO)

Since January 1, relations between the United Kingdom and Europe, including France, have changed a bit. Why ? Because Brexit has officially entered into force. But what does that weird word mean? And why did the United Kingdom want to leave the European Union? A subject that is not always easy to understand, including for adults. To talk about it, “Hi Info!” handed the microphone to a specialist in the subject since he lives there in the United Kingdom: Richard Place, journalist and permanent special correspondent of Radio France in London, the capital of England. In this week’s dossier, he answers children’s questions about Brexit.

This week’s news also takes us to the finish line of the Vendée Globe, in Les Sables d’Olonnes. After 80 days at sea, the first sailors finished their race during the night from Wednesday to Thursday… after 80 days at sea! On his arrival, the winner of the race Yannick Bestaven shared his emotion. You can listen to it in this new episode.

Still in France, in the south of the country, it is the discovery of a new species of dinosaur that is making the news: the Titan des Garrigues.

Dinosaurs, creatures of all kinds or burglars… Everyone has different fears, which can make our imagination work. In our column “We tell each other everything” this week, Lucile says that she is sometimes afraid at night when she is alone at home. “Hey info!” gives him advice to overcome his fears.

Not to mention the children’s jokes left on the show’s answering machine and a crush on a legendary British rock group: the Rolling Stones. The show also calls out to children: what topic would they like Hi Info! discussed in the next shows? Young listeners can leave their ideas for topics on the program’s answering machine on 01 47 79 40 00.

