As Brexit went into effect on Friday January 1, a mountain of challenges await the UK. “In the immediate future, it will be necessary to know how this new organization is unfolding: administrative and customs formalities, and their burden also on British companies., lists the journalist France Télévisions Matthieu Boisseau, live from London. We will have these first indications fairly quickly“.

Secondly, on the commercial front, will the United Kingdom succeed in signing partnerships with non-European countries? “This is already the case with Canada and with Japan, but what about the United States?, asks the journalist. Boris Johnson was counting on his friend Donald Trump, but it will be more difficult to negotiate with Joe Biden“. Finally, at the political level, how far will Scotland’s desire for independence go, carried by its Prime Minister?”A new referendum could cause a major upheaval“, considers Matthieu Boisseau.

