British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a date of October 15, the day of a European summit in Brussels, for an agreement. The Europeans have given themselves until the end of October.

The United Kingdom said “worried” Friday 2 October of the lack of time remaining to reach a post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union. The country considers concessions from Brussels necessary to find a compromise. In a statement issued after a ninth round of talks, British negotiator David Frost stressed “the gap” which further separates the two parties concerning access to British waters for European fishermen. “In the absence of more realism and flexibility on the part of the EU, it may be impossible to fill”, he warned.

Regarding the other big point of contention, the rules of fair competition should avoid the appearance of an unfair rival with wide access to the European market, David Frost noted “limited progress”. “But the EU must move more”, he added. “I am worried that there is very little time left now to resolve these issues before the European Council on 15 October”, deadline set by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said the negotiator. “For our part, we remain fully committed to working hard to find solutions”, he added.

The UK left the EU on January 31, but continues to apply EU rules until December 31. In the absence of an agreement on this date, a sudden break in trade would further shake up economies already weakened by the new coronavirus pandemic. Discussions are taking place within a particularly tight schedule. The Europeans have given themselves until the end of October.