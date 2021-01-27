Brexit has weighed on the Moulin Lorient Marée, a Lorient (Morbihan) company. Since January 1, 2021, fish imported from Scotland hardly arrives at this wholesaler, hampered by the various health checks on departure from the United Kingdom and on arrival in France. Each morning, Jean Besnard, company director, tries to locate its merchandise coming from Scotland to know if it will be able to deliver its customers. “In terms of offer for my customers, availability, production, I have the equivalent of 1.5 tonnes of raw materials on the road on which there is still a big question mark”, he confides.

As for exports, these are almost at a standstill. Since the start of the year, 727 Sailbags, manufacturer of bags made from recycled boat sails, have seen their orders from the UK drop by more than 30%. Brexit cut off the development of the company. The brand had planned to set up a new store in the south of England. But the project is at a standstill.

