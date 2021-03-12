Brexit | UK figures hit shock figures: Brexit leaves billions of euros shortfall in UK coffers

About 40 per cent of British exports to EU countries were lost in January compared to December.

London

Brexitin practical sanctions hit the British economy in full in January as Britain’s trade with EU countries contracted significantly.

British exports to the EU fell by more than 40% in January compared with December. Imports from EU countries to Britain also fell by almost 30%.

The figures are based on statistics released by the British Statistical Office (ONS) on Friday calculations.

The main reason the collapse is due to the end of brexit’s transition period at the turn of the year.

Although Britain seceded from the EU more than a year ago, the transition period that softened Brexit continued until the end of 2020. In practice, this meant that Britain was a member of the EU’s internal market and customs union throughout last year.

The early days of Brexit began in early January as new bureaucracies such as customs clearance began to strain trade between Britain and the EU.

British exports to the EU fell by around € 6.5 billion in January compared with December. EU imports to Britain decreased by about 7.7 billion euros.

Imports from the EU are greater than exports to the EU. The EU accounts for just over half of British imports and less than half of exports.

January there are other reasons behind the collapse.

Companies hoarded before the end of the transition period, which reduced trade at the beginning of the year.

“November and December 2020 saw growth in trade in goods in both imports and exports, especially in machinery, transport equipment and chemicals,” says the ONS.

It is therefore likely that trade has recovered at least to some extent in February.

“According to the latest information, the volume of trade between Britain and the EU has been back to its normal level for more than a month, ie since the beginning of February,” the British Minister for Europe and Brexit David Frost tweeted on Friday.

Frost led the British negotiating team last year as the EU and Britain negotiated their future relationship.

Fresh shock figures may also have been affected by the corona pandemic, which has restricted movement and the normal operation of companies in many ways. However, the same sharp collapse was not seen last spring as the first period of tight interest rate restrictions began in Britain.

British exports to the EU have suffered relatively more than imports from EU countries. This is explained by the fact that on the British side, EU imports are not yet subject to as strict controls as those applied to British imports at EU borders.

Prime minister Boris Johnson the Conservative government has postponed strict border controls on imports to give companies even a semi-soft start to the year.

In Britain The difficulties at the beginning of the year have also been explained by the fact that companies are still unfamiliar with the practical requirements of Brexit. Britain and the EU reached an agreement on their trade and cooperation agreement on Christmas Eve 2020.

The collapse in the merchandise trade in January is the largest that has been seen, ONS says on its website. Comparable statistics began in 1997.

Britain’s trade with non-EU countries did not suffer in the same way in January.