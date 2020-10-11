LONDON (dpa-AFX) – The final spurt in the negotiation marathon: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday about the intended Brexit trade pact. Johnson stressed during the phone call on Sunday that a deal would be positive for both sides – Great Britain and the European Union, said a government spokesman in London. But Downing Street is also prepared to end the transition phase without an agreement.

Johnson had already made a very similar statement on Saturday in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron. The Prime Minister emphasized that there was still a need for clarification on the issues of fisheries and competitive conditions.

Negotiations between the EU and the UK are not making good progress. Both sides had declared that an agreement would have to be concluded in October in order to have enough time for ratification. Johnson named next Thursday as the deadline when the EU summit begins in Brussels. Until then, informal talks between London and Brussels are planned in the Belgian capital. From an EU perspective, an agreement must be in place by October 31. Without an agreement, there will be tariffs and trade barriers after the transition phase in the coming year./si/DP/he