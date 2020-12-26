LONDON / BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – After the agreement between Brussels and London on a trade and cooperation agreement for the time after the Brexit transition phase, further details from the agreement are being impatiently awaited. Both sides published summaries of the more than 1200-page text of the treaty. The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had even recommended the treaty to his compatriots as a Christmas reading in his usual humorous manner, but the agreement was a long time coming.

It is doubtful that he read it himself, because he said there would be no non-tariff trade barriers. This is exactly what companies on both sides of the English Channel have to prepare for within a few days. This means, for example, different standards for product safety and food safety. The rules are still the same on both sides, but British companies will still have to prove compliance with European standards in the future. / Cmy / DP / zb