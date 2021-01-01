It’s official, since this Friday, January 1, the United Kingdom is no longer part of the European Union. Among the concrete consequences of Brexit, there is the exit of the country from the Erasmus program. This university exchange program has allowed European students to spend a year abroad for more than thirty years. According to the ex-Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, this withdrawal sounds like a “failure”. So what impact and what alternatives are now possible for French universities and students? franceinfo answers you.

After Spain, the United Kingdom has so far been the second destination for the French, within the framework of Erasmus. 10,000 young people crossed the Channel each year: half for a university exchange, the other for an internship or an apprenticeship. And the program was particularly advantageous since it allowed them not to pay the tuition fees charged by British institutions, which can reach up to 10,000 euros per year.

The impact of Brexit will therefore be significant and to limit it, each French university will attempt, at its level, to sign bilateral exchange agreements with certain establishments in the United Kingdom. But that will not be enough according to Christine Fernandez, in charge of international relations at the University of Poitiers: “Even if we sign agreements with universities in the United Kingdom, on the one hand there will inevitably be fewer possibilities and fewer universities than with Erasmus. On the other hand, there will above all be less aid which will mean that the most modest students will not be able to go on an exchange to the UK This Erasmus aid made it possible to cover travel and subsistence costs.”

The United Kingdom less accessible to French students, certainly, but perhaps to the benefit of other English-speaking destinations, such as Ireland, which has attracted more and more for five years.