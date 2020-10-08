Brexit | Time is running out again as the EU and Britain try to reach an agreement on future trade relations: “Quite an infernal confusion,” says the CEO of the Finnish distillery

Britain and the EU should reach an agreement on a trade agreement by the end of the month. Otherwise there is an unconventional space in front. The Finnish distillery prepares by storage.

“Here has become such a Brexit turmoil for everyone himself, ”says the CEO of the distillery Kyrö Distillery Miika Lipiäinen.

“It’s always happening and then it doesn’t happen.”

Britain is the distillery’s fifth largest export market. The company has already replenished its British inventory a few times so that its products do not run out like a wall with the EU gap. Kyrö Distillery has enough drinks in Britain for at least a few extra months, Lipiäinen says.

Although Britain withdrew from the EU as early as February, and the effects of the difference on trade will not be felt until the turn of the year. That is when the transitional period under the resignation agreement ends and Britain ceases to be part of the EU’s internal market and customs union. What kind of trade relations will Britain and the EU have after this?

Negotiations are ongoing, but the relationship will be very different anyway than it is now. In any case, for example, all goods imported from or exported to Britain will have to be cleared through customs from the beginning of next year.

The timetable for EU-UK negotiations is tight. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has set them as their deadline in mid-October, when the EU summit will be held. An agreement must be reached by the end of the month at the latest in order for the agreement to enter into force.

“In trade negotiations, the situation is always that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,” says the responsible official of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Kristiina Kauppinen.

“Progress has been made, but there are still significant differences of opinion on key issues.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived at the EU summit press conference in 2019.­

In negotiations for example, the issue of a level playing field and state aid. From the EU’s point of view, the concern is that Britain is lax about state aid and is starting to distribute it more lightly. Then companies based in EU countries would be at a competitive disadvantage compared to the British.

The talks are overshadowed by the fact that Prime Minister Johnson’s government’s controversial bill is in breach of the Brexit agreement already concluded between the EU and Britain. The EU has therefore started infringement proceedings against Britain.

According to Nordea’s financial group, the probability that a trade agreement will not be reached is about 40 percent. In the absence of an agreement, trade between the EU and Britain will take place in accordance with WTO rules. In practice, the situation would be similar to today, for example, with regard to trade with Russia.

A non-contractual status would know tariffs for several product groups. Lipiäinen, CEO of Kyrö Distillery, is of the opinion that there would be no tariffs on alcohol products even if no agreement was reached. This is also stated in the report of the European interest groups in the sector.

“This is what it looked like in the last round, but this is such a mess that anything can come from there,” Lipiäinen says.

Its on the other hand, for foodstuffs, tariffs under WTO rules are substantial. They are higher than, for example, in industrial products.

According to the Food Industry Association, the average EU tariff level in the food sector is 22%. In general, the food sector is estimated to be one of the sectors where Brexit is particularly visible. This is the assessment of, for example, the Director of International Affairs of the Federation of Agricultural and Forestry Producers (MTK) Juha Ruippo.

One reason for this is that Britain imports a significant amount of food from abroad. 55% of the food products consumed last year came from Britain and the rest were imported. More than a quarter of food products came from the EU.

“Both the corona crisis and the African swine fever have already affected the sector and have been dealt with moderately well. Is this, then, a so-called breakthrough issue? ” Ruippo ponders.

Finns however, corporate food exports to the UK are relatively small, around € 40 million last year. Therefore, the Confederation of Finnish Food Industries has always assessed that the direct immediate effects are not large, says the branch’s branch manager. Marika Säynevirta.

Fish, especially a large part of which only passes from Norway via Finland to Britain, is exported from Finland to Britain, dairy products, alcoholic and soft drinks, and confectionery and bakery products. Even if the overall impact remains small, the end of the transition period may be felt significantly in individual companies.

Britain is, for example, one of Raisio’s main market areas, known for the Benecol and Elovena brands. Last year, 23.4 per cent of its turnover came from UK operations. Raisio did not want to comment on issues related to brexit.

According to a recent study commissioned by the London School of Economics, the food sector is seeing a significant contraction in EU exports to Britain – whether or not an agreement has been reached. The study has been commissioned by the Danish-Swedish dairy company Arla Foods. However, according to it, the contraction in exports will be significantly greater without a trade agreement.

Although the end of the transition period would not be felt directly by Finnish food and beverage manufacturers, it will be indirectly reflected in their operations.

“More important is the impact of Brexit on the EU-wide internal market. France, the Netherlands and other major food-producing countries have large exports to Britain. How well will they be able to keep their markets in the UK on the new terms? ” Säynevirta says.

Failure by large producer countries to export food to Britain as before could result in an oversupply of some foods in the EU internal market. Producers will be under pressure to look for new markets and competition may intensify.

Indirect effects preoccupy the dairy company Valio. Valio does not directly export its products to Britain, but negotiations between the EU and Britain are closely monitored there. EU countries, especially Ireland, export large quantities of cheese to Britain.

“If it is disrupted, then we have problems with the dairy market in the EU, so to speak, oversupply,” says Valio’s Vice President, Advocacy. Riitta Brandt.

For cheese makers, an oversupply would, according to Brandt, mean moving away from looking not only for new markets but also to making more milk powder and butter that keeps cheese better.

And what happens to consumer prices?

According to Nordea, consumer prices will rise after the transition period, especially in the UK. However, consumers need to be prepared for rising prices for British products in the EU as well.

“Consumers may have to pay a much higher price if they want to buy products made in the UK,” chief analyst Jan von Gerich said at a media conference on Wednesday.

Finnish companies preparations for the end of the transition period vary, estimates the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK.

“I’m not worried about big companies. Preparations have been made there systematically since the referendum, ”says EK’s leading expert Janica Ylikarjula.

However, the process has been long and cumbersome, which has hampered preparation. Ylikarjula is also concerned that the coronavirus pandemic has diverted attention, and smaller companies have not been able to prepare for Brexit preparedness.

Brexit has reduced Kyrö Distillery’s interest in Britain, says CEO Miika Lipiäinen.­

Kyrö Distillery’s CEO Miika Lipiäinen is prepared for the fact that, for example, there may be changes in packaging regulations, such as bottle sizes.

According to Lipiäinen, the market position of the distillery may also be affected by the fact that more direct subsidies are given to local producers when EU competition regulation does not have to be taken into account.

In general, Brexit has reduced the distillery’s interest in Britain. No additional investments are being made there. Lipiäinen has a clear vision of what the Brexit process has looked like for a company exporting to Britain.

“On behalf of the smaller player, I can say that it has been quite an infernal confusion.”