On the event of a brand new week of post-Brexit negotiations, European Fee negotiator Michel Barnier warns: the European Union’s economic system should not be the sufferer of the UK’s exit.

“There shall be no compromise, no settlement with the UK to the detriment of the European Union and to the detriment of the only market”, assured Monday on France Inter Michel Barnier, chief negotiator of the European Fee on Brexit. Because the eighth spherical of negotiations opens this week, “we didn’t go to mattress”, with the divorce settlement signed final 12 months additionally stated Michel Barnier.

“The whole lot that was determined at 28 shall be paid effectively at 28”guarantees Michel Barnier who refutes the concept that the European Union has gone to mattress earlier than the UK. “It did not occur like that, we laid down ideas, discovered an settlement and eventually the pursuits of the European Union are revered”.

The negotiations are “troublesome”, relates Michel Barnier because the eighth session of talks begins this week in London. “The British would really like the most effective of each worlds, exporting their merchandise to the European market considerably on their phrases and we wish these phrases to be truthful”. Michel Barnier believes, nevertheless, that an settlement on fishing “is feasible”. It will be, in accordance with him, a “prerequisite for any industrial settlement”. “The positions are maximalist on either side, we should convey our factors of view nearer collectively”, explains the European negotiator.

The European Union poses “easy situations”, assures Michel Barnier. He refuses that “autonomy” of the British “turns into social, environmental dumping” and never “destroys firms on the European aspect on the similar time”.