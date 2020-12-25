The agreement has yet to be approved by the EU and British parliaments. The long-rubbed contract document contains 1,500 pages.

European the Brexit agreement reached between the EU and Britain on Christmas Eve has plenty to learn for those involved, such as EU diplomats.

Chief Negotiator of the EU Michel Barnierin the new trade and cooperation agreement is due to be presented to EU ambassadors on Christmas Day, he says BBC.

In a broad agreement agreed on, inter alia, free trade, economic and social cooperation, security issues and dispute settlement. Foreign policy, external security and defense are excluded from the agreement.

The transition period for Britain’s EU secession will end at the end of this year, when the agreement enters into force. The agreement has yet to be approved by the EU Parliament and the British Parliament.

The British Parliament is due to vote on the agreement next Wednesday. The Labor Party has called the agreement “thin,” but has said it will vote in favor of the agreement because it sees a non-trade-off status as an even worse option.

In the European Parliament, ratification of the agreement is likely to be delayed next year. On Christmas Eve, the Commission proposed that the new agreement be applied on a provisional basis until 28 February.

By agreement has been published so far only 34 pages summary. According to the BBC, the contract document and its annexes contain a total of about 1,500 pages and are due to be published soon.

The British Prime Minister got a taste of the treaty book Boris Johnson on Christmas Eve on a Christmas greeting he posted on Twitter, in which he waved a thick piece of paper.

In his video message, Johnson rejoiced at the agreement and recommended that it be read during the Christmas holidays.

President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen praised the agreement reached on Christmas Eve in Brussels after long negotiations as fair and balanced.

The agreement came four and a half years after Britain voted for Brexit.