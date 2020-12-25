Brexit | The value of the pound remained strongest for almost two and a half years due to the Brexit deal

The pound was worth $ 1.3549 on Friday morning.

Britannian the external value of the pound sterling against the dollar remained strongest on Friday at nearly 2.5 years. The reason is Britain and the European Union trade agreement negotiated on Christmas Eve.

The pound was worth $ 1.3549 on Friday morning. Last week, the pound was at its strongest at $ 1.3685 as investors anticipated colorful and lengthy negotiations to end before a long deal.

Agreement trade between Britain and EU Member States will not be subject to tariffs or quotas restricting trade. However, the agreement does not cover financial services, which are of great importance. Nor has the EU yet decided whether Britain will have access to its financial markets.

“It’s important to recognize that this is just the beginning of a new trade relationship on which to rely [tulevaisuutta] can be built, ”estimates the market strategy of National Australia Bank, an Australian finance company Gavin Friend in its review.

He also stressed that both parties are trying to interpret the agreement as their own victory.

On the market the agreement was a relief in any case. Nevertheless, many analysts stressed that the pressure on British securities that began in 2016 is unlikely to ease very soon.

“Over time, we are beginning to see the economic impact of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU. I think the impact on the UK economy is clearly negative, ”said Sumitomo Mitsui Bank, the chief strategist at Japanese finance company Daisuke Uno.

He estimates that the pound will weaken as all the positive aspects of the deal for Britain have already been taken into account in the foreign exchange market.