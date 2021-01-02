Friday January 1, the whole atmosphere of the first day of Brexit is in the image of a deserted Parliament Square in London. The usual gathering place for supporters of Britain’s exit from the European Union has remained incredibly deserted and silent. No celebration has taken place here, nor in all of the country. The health crisis and the ban on gatherings eclipsed this historic day.

Nevertheless, in the absence of jubilation, there is still relief and optimism among those who have been waiting for four and a half years for a break with the European Union. “I think it was about time, estimates a passer-by. It’s been a long way to get there, people wanted to go“The United Kingdom remains deeply divided: many opponents of Brexit have not digested this unprecedented divorce, comparing January 1 to a day of mourning.

