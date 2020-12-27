Brexit | The trade agreement with Britain will be temporarily squeezed into force before the turn of the year, more than 1,200 pages of text have been gutted in Finnish ministries during the holidays

The formal ratification of the agreement will extend beyond the turn of the year.

On Christmas Eve Decisions on the provisional application of the completed EU-UK trade agreement will be taken in the coming days. The Commission’s proposal is for the temporary arrangement to run until the end of February. By then, it is due to be formally approved.

Member countries are expected to give their consent to the provisional application of the agreement by Monday evening, when it can be signed on Tuesday.

More than 1,200 pages long the text of the agreement has been gutted in Finnish ministries during the Christmas holidays. The government’s EU ministerial committee will determine its position on it on Monday morning. In the afternoon, a large parliamentary committee will take a position on the Government’s policy on behalf of Parliament.

Chairman of the Grand Committee Satu Hassi (green) notes that the role of the committee is not to go through the details of the text.

“The task of the Grand Committee is to take a position on the Finnish Government’s line in the decision-making of the EU Council of Ministers. If it were an international agreement, it would be dealt with by the Foreign Affairs Committee, ”Hassi told STT.

The agreement is presented to the Grand Committee by the Minister for Europe Tytti Tuppurainen (sd), who stated on Christmas Day that reconciliation is a good thing, but not a celebration. According to Tuppurainen, it is a matter of minimizing damage.

Hassi considers that the most important goals for the Union have been achieved.

“From an EU perspective, what matters is that Britain does not gain access to the EU market in a way that could trample on environmental and social standards. It is guaranteed here. The bad thing for young people is that Erasmus cooperation is coming to an end. Future student exchanges will be negotiated later. ”

The European Parliament side of the agreement will be discussed in committees and in plenary after the turn of the year. Coalition MEP Henna Virkkunen anticipates that approval will go to the February part-session week.

The discussion and timetable will be discussed on Monday morning with the leaders of Parliament’s groups, the EU Brexit negotiator. Michel Barnierin and the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyenin meeting.

“This is a pretty good solution for us if this is applied temporarily. The member states and the parliament have time to go through it carefully, ”Virkkunen said.

According to Virkkunen, it was particularly disappointing in Parliament that Britain wanted to withdraw from the Erasmus program.

“Ireland has announced that they intend to pay for Northern Ireland Erasmus places. They see it as not an expense but an investment. Erasmus has probably been the most popular and successful EU program. Millions of students have taken part in it over the years. ”