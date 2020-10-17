Until the end, in the negotiations around the Brexit agreement with Europe, Boris Johnson brandishes the threat of “no deal”. “Boris Johnson wanted to put pressure, show that he is not afraid in this power struggle that goes on forever, says journalist Mathieu Boisseau, live from London (United Kingdom). He said: ‘Since the European Union refuses to negotiate, we have to prepare for an Australian scenario.’ This is the expression used here to designate a ‘no deal’, a hard Brexit, a no-deal Brexit, in which the very high tariffs set by the World Trade Organization could apply“.

The points of disagreement have been the same for several months: first, fishing, access to UK waters for European fishermen, and in particular, for French fishermen. “Then there are the competition rules, in other words will the United Kingdom be able to subsidize its companies and its industries after Brexit and therefore make them much more competitive than their European rivals?, continues the journalist. For now, Boris Johnson believes that the European proposals are unacceptable and threatens more than ever to slam the door of negotiationsHowever, the contact is not broken, as the UK is still willing to discuss, but only if the EU fundamentally changes its approach.

The JT

The other subjects of the news