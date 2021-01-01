With the official exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union, the French will have to adapt in their travels to the country. For now, the identity card remains valid for travel, if you stay in the country for less than three months. “From October 1, you will need to present a valid passport to cross the border“, says journalist Chloé Tixier.

For those who wish to work in the UK, it will be necessary to apply for a visa. “It works with a point system. To obtain it, you will need 70 points. For example, having a promise of employment will earn you 20 points. 20 points more, if your salary exceeds 30,000 euros per year“She explains. The Erasmus program stops, so you will have to pay a visa of 390 euros. Tuition fees will also explode.

The JT

The other subjects of the news