Brexit | The new British government wants a close relationship with the EU: “The tone changed in an instant – no more arrogant”

Brexit|Britain’s new government wants an even closer relationship with the EU. However, Brexit is not being cancelled. In the European Union, there is a fear that the British will try to pick the raisins from the EU bun again.

in Britain there hasn’t been a leadership as pro-EU and pro-European as the prime minister who started in July Keir Starmer’s government.

The Labor government wants to bring closer and deepen Britain’s relationship with the EU.

European leaders at the EPC summit recently with hosts According to Starmer, Britain intends to “reset” its EU relations from scratch.

Britain’s the attitude is now completely different from that of previous Brexit-minded Conservative governments.

“The tone changed in an instant – at least we are no longer arrogant”, professor of EU and labor law Catherine Barnard Cambridge University said at a press conference in London.

President of the Republic that participated in the EPC Summit by Alexander Stubb by Britain’s new attitude can even be seen in language and body language.

Brexit i.e. Britain’s exit from the EU is not about to be reversed.

Starmer is committed to keeping Britain out of the EU single market and customs union. Britain left the EU in 2020.

In British politics, Brexit is currently a taboo subject that many politicians do not even want to talk about. The reason is that they are afraid of upsetting the voters.

According to opinion polls, the majority of British voters consider leaving the EU to have been a mistake, reminds the professor Anand Menon from the UK in a Changing Europe think tank.

“However, the mood is ‘don’t say the word Brexit or I’ll go crazy,'” Menon said at a press conference in London.

What what does the new British government want from the EU?

The goal is at least an agreement on security and defense cooperation.

“It’s a good way to start – a joint declaration on the subject can be reached quickly, even in six months,” the researcher estimates Jannike Wachoviak from the UK in a Changing Europe think tank in London.

An EU official source, on the other hand, estimates for HS that this year there will hardly be time to advance the issue.

What would be included in the contract is still open. Britain had not presented its wishes to the EU at least as of mid-July.

At the official level, the EU is ready to move quickly. However, decisions need a green light from the political level.

One one of the goals of the British government is to create a formal and permanent dialogue with the EU. That way, different issues could be discussed whenever they become relevant.

The meetings were also brought up by the person in charge of EU relations in the British government Nick Thomas-Symonds in a recent Financial Times magazine in the interview.

We also want to increase cooperation in, for example, the energy sector and in artificial intelligence and combating climate change.

Starmer’s board hopes to be part of the close cooperation of EU countries in the field of defense industry.

However, as a non-EU country, Britain is not allowed to become a member of, for example, the European Defense Agency (EDA). However, a lower degree is possible arrangementwhich EDA has done with different countries.

Britain is a leading European NATO country and a major supporter of Ukraine. British defense exports increased by almost 70 percent in 2021-2022.

in Britain there is also no access to membership of the European Defense Fund (EDF). Companies from third countries can still participate in some projects if the conditions are met.

According to Wachoviak, France in particular has been hard at guarding EU countries’ own defense industry. Instead, Sweden, for example, has been willing to listen to British views.

Britain’s new foreign secretary David Lammy made his first business trip to Germany, from he continued among others to Sweden.

According to an EU official source, Finland views defense cooperation with Britain very positively. The wish is concrete.

The new British foreign minister, David Lammy, has emphasized the importance of European cooperation.

European parliamentary spokesman Jaume Duch Guillot told HS in London at the EU Parliament event that the Union might be very positive about British participation in defense cooperation.

According to him, Norway, which is not an EU country, is currently the biggest beneficiary of the defense fund. However, Norway is part of the European Economic Area (EEA), unlike Britain.

Britain also hopes to gain access to the EU’s Eurodac database, where the fingerprint data of asylum seekers is stored. At least for the time being, there are no negotiations on the matter, EU official sources say.

Professor According to Barnard, Prime Minister Starmer, as a former lawyer, is well informed about what belongs to the competence of the EU and, on the one hand, the member states.

That way, Starmer doesn’t go after deals that are impossible to achieve. Some previous British ministers fell into this.

“He has also appointed persons to be taken seriously to his board.”

According to Barnard, “a very important psychological change” has now taken place in Britain’s leadership.

European From the point of view of the Union, however, the British’s new enthusiasm for the EU is not exclusively a positive thing. The difficulties of the Brexit negotiations are still well remembered.

On the EU side, it is also worrying that Britain is once again trying to pick the raisins from the EU bun, i.e. to get EU benefits without participating in common obligations.

In England, the word is often used for the phenomenon cakeism.

“That there is [Starmerin] just a prettier icing on the cake,” said Barnard.