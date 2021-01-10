Brexit is completely unnecessary economic vandalism, describes SNP team leader Ian Blackford.

Scottish National Party SNP demands billions of pounds in compensation from the British government for Scotland, says The Guardian -magazine.

The SNP bases its claim on the rising costs of Britain’s EU gap and the disruption to trade that it causes. Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay in the EU, while Wales and England turned to Brexit. The transition period for Britain’s separation from the EU ended at the turn of the year.

Prime minister Boris Johnson and this Conservative Party must apologize to Scotland for leading the SNP group in the British Parliament Ian Blackford barrel.

“(They) need to apologize to Scottish companies and compensate Scotland for the long-term damage they are doing to our economy,” Blackford said, according to The Guardian.

Brexit was described by Blackford as completely unnecessary economic vandalism.

In Scotland, brexite has affected fishermen, for example, the SNP argues. Fishermen have had to suspend the supply of fresh crabs and scallops to the EU market and especially to French shops due to bureaucratic problems caused by brexit, The Guardian says.

The SNP is seeking Scottish independence and has also expressed a desire to get Scotland back into the EU.