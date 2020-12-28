Brexit | The forest industry accounts for more than a third of Finland’s exports to Britain – This is how forest companies comment on the trade agreement

Britain’s exit from the EU’s internal market will increase paperwork.

European Union and Britain signed a trade agreement on Christmas Eve, the effects of which on the business of Finnish companies will survive later.

An important achievement of the agreement for both the EU and the seceding Britain was the absence of quotas or new tariffs restricting trade in goods.

Finland’s exports of goods to the United Kingdom in January – September were worth almost EUR 1.6 billion, according to Customs’ foreign trade statistics. Exports decreased by 21.3 per cent from the same period of the previous year.

Throughout last year, Finland exported goods worth almost 2.7 billion euros to Britain.

Of this, the forest industry accounted for about 34 per cent, or EUR 914 million. Britain was the third largest exporter to the forest industry. Britain was seventh in total Finnish exports.

HS asked forest industry companies how the change in the relationship between Britain and the EU would affect their operations.

Metsä Group CFO Vesa-Pekka Takala considers the conclusion of a trade agreement to be a good thing. Uncertainty related to tariffs on veneer, for example, has disappeared and no tariffs are now coming. Takala does not believe that Brexit would have a significant impact on Metsä Group’s operations or exports to the United Kingdom.

“Despite the slight dip due to possible initial problems, no changes can be seen.”

Even if a trade agreement was reached, leaving the internal market will increase bureaucracy in exports and trade with Britain. Increasing paperwork means rising costs.

“An accurate estimate [byrokratian lisääntymisen aiheuttamista kuluista] it is difficult to give, but in any case the cost will increase slightly. ”

Metsä Group has already taken action related to Brexit, as the British exit from the EU internal market has been known. Brexit’s transition period ends at the turn of the year. In practice, a non-contractual situation would have meant tariffs and quotas for trade.

“Actions such as changes to ERP systems have been under way for a long time, as Britain was in any case becoming a non-EU exporting country after the transition period. The creation of a trade agreement does not in itself trigger any immediate action. ”

According to Takala, the brexes have already caused some additional costs for the company, but they are small in relation to the size of the business. Last year, Metsä Group’s turnover was EUR 5.5 billion.

In recent years, the value of Metsä Group’s British exports has been approximately EUR 350–400 million per year, which corresponds to more than five percent of the company’s net sales.

Britain is the company’s fourth largest operating country after Finland, China and Germany. Metsä Group has three plants and more than 400 employees in the United Kingdom. In all its countries of operation, there are more than 9,200 employees in total.

In terms of turnover Finland’s largest forestry company, UPM, operates in the United Kingdom with three production facilities. The UK operations account for about six per cent of the company’s turnover of more than ten billion euros.

UPM’s Vice President, Public Relations Marko Janhunen comments that the company is satisfied with the agreement that there will be no quotas and tariffs for exports between Finland and the United Kingdom.

“Free trade and clear, simple trade formalities are important.”

Stora Enso says the UK accounts for about five per cent of the company’s exports. According to the company, the agreement or Brexit will not have an immediate significant impact on its operations.

Finland and according to Customs, the British trade was in surplus in January – September, when the trade surplus was EUR 352 million. The surplus shrank sharply from last year, when it was EUR 734 million in January – September.

The largest surpluses are generated by the export surplus of forest industry products, petroleum products and metals. In these groups, the value of exports weakened this year, so the surplus shrank.

In 2019, the total value of exports from all sectors was EUR 65.1 billion worldwide. Exports from the forest industry cut off this amount by EUR 12.5 billion.