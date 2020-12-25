The Brexit soap opera is not yet quite over, because the agreement reached between the European Union and Brussels on Thursday 24 December must be validated by the 27 Member States before the deadline of 31 December, which is the final exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union. The ambassadors will meet on Friday morning December 25 in Brussels (Belgium). France is rather cautious. “We will verify that our essential points have been taken into account”, said Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, yesterday evening.

But Paris should, unsurprisingly, agree to this text. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was very optimistic about a “good agreement”. Once the text will be validated by the Member States, it will enter into force on January 1, but on a provisional basis, because it must be ratified by the European Parliament in the course of the year 2021, explains the journalist from France Télévisions , Julien Gasparutto.