Rome – The EU is preparing un plan to limit the presence of series and films British made from Amazon and Netflix, for the benefit of greater “diversity of content”.

This was revealed by a document circulating in Brussels entitled “The disproportionate presence of British content in the quotas of European on-demand products and the effects on the circulation and promotion of different works” and of which the Guardian has read.

The initiative started in France with the support of Italy, Austria, Spain and Greece and is a “consequence of Brexit”.

“If the UK is no longer in Europe there are also the consequences of this choice“, commented the Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini.