Brexit | The EU distributes a five billion Brexit package to its member states – Finland is receiving about 14 million in severance pay

The subsidies are intended to help countries and regions adapt to the effects of Britain’s EU gap.

Finland is tentatively receiving € 13.6 million from a subsidy that the EU is collecting for member states to adapt to Britain’s EU secession.

The total amount of support is EUR 5 billion, of which EUR 4 billion is to be distributed in the current year and the rest in 2024.

The Commission presented its proposal for a package at the end of December. Commissioner for Cohesion and Reform Elisa Ferreiara shared information about the proposed subsidy allocations on Friday on a messaging service on Twitter.

According to the calculation, the largest amount would be received by Ireland, just under a billion euros. The Netherlands, for example, would also be a major beneficiary, with more than 700 million at 2018 prices.

EU leaders initially outlined a separate financial instrument for Breixit at its July summit. The subsidy pot is funded outside the actual EU budget. The package has yet to be approved by the European Parliament and the Council.

There is support coming to all member states. Their distribution is based on the expected economic impact of Brexit in each country. Consideration is taken by the Commission economic integration with Britain, for example in exports and imports of goods and services, and the impact on fisheries.

The funds can be used, for example, to support entrepreneurship and employment in the areas affected by Brexit. The subsidies are also intended to help areas affected by the British divide and, for example, the fishing industry, which has been dependent on fishing in British waters.

Subsidies can also be used, for example, for the functioning of border formalities after Brexit, for citizen and business communication, or for product certification or approval procedures.

Britain resigned from the EU in February 2020. The transitional period for EU resignation ended on 31 December 2020.

The EU and Britain arrived on Christmas Eve at the end of long negotiations to agree on their future relationship.