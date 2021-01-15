Brexit | The EU and Britain have reached a trade deal, but the big twists and turns in the financial sector are just beginning: “It has rarely been so unclear”

Britain wants easy access to the EU market, but the EU does not want to make Brexit too easy for the British financial sector. HS gathered answers to key questions.

London

European Union and Britain agreed on a trade and cooperation agreement on Christmas Eve, but work in the financial sector is yet to come.

In future, the EU and Britain must always decide on financial cooperation separately. Continuous torque is expected in various sectors.

“It has rarely been such an ambiguous situation,” says the Director of EU Affairs at the Financial Interests Association Mari Pekonen-Ranta.

On both the party has a lot at stake.

Britain would like to continue to have the widest possible access to the EU market. Financial services is an important sector in the UK, and the City of London is a major global center.

On the other hand, it is important for the EU that Britain will no longer be able to benefit freely from the internal financial market after Brexit.

In the EU, Brexit is also seen as an opportunity to strengthen our own capital markets and financial centers in continental Europe, Pekonen-Ranta says.

City of London hopes that close cooperation between the EU and the UK in the financial sector will continue and that neither side will seek an unreasonable advantage through regulation.

“The goals should include a systematic dialogue on new regulation and the modification of the old,” said a member of the City Council of London. Catherine McGuinness announced on Thursday.

The city is also concerned about the future of the exchange of information and whether Britain will get back to the Lugano Convention. The agreement determines the competent courts and the recognition of judgments.

Already in early January, we got a taste of what brexit means in practice. About € 6 billion was lost from stock exchange trading in London when trading in EU shares moved To Paris and Amsterdam.

Trumpets future negotiations in the financial sector will be largely held by the EU, according to a foreign trade expert Jason Langrish.

“The EU was already a winner in trade negotiations, ensuring the integrity of its internal market,” Langrish told foreign correspondents in London.

Langrish, who has assisted the Canadian government in recent EU-Canada trade talks, believes Britain is now seeking broad mutual recognition of financial services from the EU. The selling point is that it would be to the benefit of both.

The EU is unlikely to agree to this. How then will the City survive?

“The city has a lot of expertise, and its actors are always finding some new way past the limitations.”

What will happen in the future? HS compiled the answers to the key questions.

How does Brexit appear in the financial sector?

Brexit’s transitional period ended at the turn of the year, ending the automatic right of British financial companies to operate in EU countries with a UK license alone (the so-called passporting). The same is true of EU companies in Britain.

For example, trading in EU shares shifted from the London Stock Exchange to Amsterdam and Paris at the beginning of January.

It was known from the outset that the trade agreement would not cover financial services, although Britain hoped so.

In the trade agreement, the EU and Britain only agreed to commit to internationally agreed standards in the financial sector. It was also agreed that no additional barriers to entry would be created in their own markets.

The City of London, or financial center, had time to prepare for Brexit for many years. No mass exodus from the City has been seen. However, many companies have strengthened their operations in EU countries.­

How will the cooperation continue from now on?

The EU and Britain are due to agree on a so-called Memorandum of Understanding by March (Memorandum of Understanding). It is intended to provide a framework for regulatory cooperation in the financial services sector. EU countries are represented in the negotiations by the Commission.

Still, don’t get too excited. It is just a framework, not an actual agreement. It is likely that in the future the parties will meet a couple of times a year to discuss current issues in the field.

Roughly speaking, future EU-UK cooperation is divided into two parts: a voluntary debate on future regulation and so-called equivalence decisions (ie equivalence decisions).

What are important equivalence decisions?

If the other party’s legislation is close enough to their own, can make a decision, that financial services are allowed to move freely in this regard.

Both parties – both the EU and Britain – make the decision independently. So it is not about negotiations.

On the EU side, the equivalence decision is taken by the Commission after consulting the industry supervisor (ie, for example, the European Banking Authority or the European Securities and Markets Authority).

In Britain, the decision is made by the Treasury after consultation with the UK regulator.

The EU has already taken a decision on equivalence on derivatives clearing in the UK. The decision is valid until the summer of 2022. There were fears that if the settlement had ended at the turn of the year rather than on the wall, financial stability would have been jeopardized.

Are more decisions coming?

Possibly, as the EU Commission is currently assessing the equivalence of UK legislation with EU law in 28 different areas. However, the Commission is in no hurry.

In December, the Commission announced that it did not yet have sufficient information on the direction of UK regulation following Brexit. Decisions are made according to what is in the EU’s interest.

Britain, for its part, made bundle equivalence decisions as early as November. The Commission interprets that they were made in the interests of the United Kingdom.

What does the City of London seek and fear?

It goes without saying that the City wants the widest possible access to the EU’s internal market.

Brexit would allow for financial deregulation, but that’s City has not sought at least on the basis of statements made so far. Precise regulation and predictability are seen more as competitive advantages.

The City will benefit if the British government takes an active role in future financial regulation. Speed ​​is an asset: pioneers are leading the way for others when creating new rules for digital and green financial services, for example.

The city’s big fear, in turn, is that the EU may stop equivalence decisions at short notice. This would pull British companies from the EU under the rug.

How does the situation appear in the everyday life of a Finn?

The majority of post-Brexit financial negotiations do not affect the daily lives of ordinary Finns. It is mainly a question of how cooperation between companies and other communities will continue after Brexit.

However, Brexit affects how companies in the industry can offer their services to consumers. For example, Finns living in Britain do not get any more a credit card from a Finnish bank.

The policies of different service providers in different EU countries may vary, as there is as yet no precise EU regulation. It is affected by companies’ own interpretations and national legislation.