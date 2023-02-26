Brexit | The EU and Britain are trying to find a solution to the Brexit arrangements on the Northern Ireland border on Monday

Britain and the EU are trying to renegotiate the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol.

Britain’s prime minister Rishi Sunak and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will meet on Monday in London to negotiate trade arrangements between Northern Ireland and the European Union, reports the news agency Reuters.

In their joint statement published on Sunday, Sunak and von der Leyen say that they are trying to reach a decision on Monday on a new agreement that would replace the so-called Northern Ireland protocol.

Britain wants changes to the protocol created in the Brexit negotiations, according to which goods exported across the border of Northern Ireland to Ireland and at the same time to the EU are checked more closely at the border, if they originate from elsewhere in Britain.

In practice, the protocol has meant that, in connection with Brexit, Northern Ireland remained part of the EU’s internal market and the rest of Britain was left outside.

However, with the protocol, the paper war related to border checks moved from the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland to the border between Northern Ireland and the rest of Britain.

Britain wants to create a red and green line model in Northern Ireland, where goods exported are divided into two different categories according to destination. Food exported along the Green Line is destined for Northern Ireland and would not be inspected at the border. Cargo traveling from Northern Ireland to the EU area would be taken along the red line and they would undergo the checks required by the EU.

Britain’s deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday in an interview on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg program that Britain and the EU are close to reaching a negotiation result on Northern Ireland’s border control practices.

“I think it would be a paradigm shift, particularly for communities in Northern Ireland, but I think it would be a significant achievement,” Raab said.