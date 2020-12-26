The British government and the European Commission published on Saturday, December 26 their entire historic agreement framing their post-Brexit relationship, a text of more than 1,200 pages that they must adopt in just a few days.

Announced Thursday for application on December 31 at midnight, this free trade agreement is “the result of many months of intensive work”, recalled the European negotiator Michel Barnier on Twitter.

Here is the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement – the result of many months of intensive and dedicated work: https://t.co/Vq3VKBB01y – Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) December 26, 2020

“It is one of the largest agreements ever concluded, which covers not only goods but also services, aviation, road transport, social security, health cooperation, law enforcement.”, estimated his British counterpart David Frost.

“It is a moment of national renewal”, he insisted, stressing that this agreement allowed the United Kingdom to leave the single market and the European customs union without alignments with the EU, nor role granted to the Court of Justice of the EU.

In particular to avoid the introduction of customs duties and quotas in trade between the United Kingdom and the European Union and the closure of British waters for European fishermen, the text is 1,246 pages, to which are added explanatory notes and related agreements on nuclear cooperation or the exchange of classified information.

Despite this complexity, both parties are preparing for a forced adoption. In Brussels, after a first meeting Friday of the ambassadors of the 27 around Michel Barnier, a new meeting is scheduled for Monday to launch the signing of the project by the member states. They will also have to decide on a provisional application because the European Parliament will not be able to ratify it until the beginning of 2021.

British side, deputies are called to return from vacation to debate the text on Wednesday. Its adoption leaves little doubt: even the Labor opposition intends to support it, preferring it to a devastating “no deal” for an economy already severely weakened by the novel coronavirus pandemic.