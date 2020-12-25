British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has abandoned the European exchange program for Erasmus students as part of his post-Brexit agreement reached on Thursday December 24 with the European Union, citing questions of costs and announcing a global program to replace it . The UK had been involved since 1987. “It is the end of 33 years of cooperation. It’s quite violent“, reacted Friday, December 25 on franceinfo Laure Coudret-Laut, the director of the Erasmus + France Agency. According to her, that is going”reduce the possibility of young people going to study in the UK“who is”deprived of talent“.

franceinfo: Is the end of the Erasmus program a disappointment for you?

Laure Coudret-Laut : It is the end of 33 years of cooperation. It’s quite violent. It is a disappointment for all the establishments which have created great links with the UK for so long, and also for young people, students, apprentices, adults. It was also internship opportunities offered in the UK. We expected it, we had prepared for it. We have seen a gradual redeployment of mobility across Europe and the United Kingdom collapsed in the countries of destination.

What will happen now for the students who are currently on Erasmus exchange?

The flow has decreased a lot and the Covid-19 has drastically reduced these exchanges. The agreement on the old 2014-2020 program is continuing. There will be no difficulty for students who are already in these exchanges, nor for partnership cooperation within the Erasmus + framework. On the other hand, on the 2021-2027 program, a single rider from the United Kingdom is announced.

Now, will enrolling in a British university be more expensive, more complicated?

Of course, the principle of the Erasmus charter is that all the establishments which adhere to this charter accept that the student pays his expenses in his country of departure. So it is an additional brake. The cost of UK universities is very high. This will reduce the possibility for young people who are not necessarily wealthy to go to study in the United Kingdom. And the UK is depriving itself of talent.

To justify the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the Erasmus program, Boris Johnson raises the question of the cost for his country. Do you understand this argument?

No very little. I am surprised by this cost argument, especially when we pretend to set up a global program at the level of a single country. The principle of Erasmus + is that there are contributions from member states but everyone benefits as well. When we have a program that was established for the period 2014-2020 around 14 billion euros for seven years, each country benefited from a return of this funding to set up the mobility of these students.