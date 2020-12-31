“Don’t expect big Brexit celebrations tonight“, warns the journalist of France 2 Matthieu Boisseau, live from London (United Kingdom), Thursday, December 31. At midnight, the country will officially leave the European Union.”The British wanted to turn the page on this soap opera which plagued discussions for almost five years“, he adds.

The agreement signed with the Europeans has largely disappointed British fishermen. Like all his colleagues, Neil Whitney, a fisherman in Newhaven, in the south of England, was waiting for the wonders of Brexit. Quotas granted to Europeans will drop, but only 25%, in five and a half years. “I felt it as a betrayal, I know of course that in the business world you have to compromise, but I think we have gone a little too far in compromise“, regrets the fisherman.

