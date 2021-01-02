In northern Irish ports, the first trucks from the continent have landed since Friday January 1. Northern Ireland is a special case in Brexit: the British province has left the European Union, but the Brexit agreement allows it to remain in the single market. If the scenario of a hard border between the two Ireland is ruled out, the border is now maritime for trade.

Thus, products imported from Great Britain will undergo customs controls on arrival. Moreover, to avoid too many changes and keep a foothold in Europe, some have found the solution. “I have a British passport and an Irish passport“, testifies a resident of Belfast. Dual nationality is a right for the British whose parents were born in Northern Ireland. Thus, with Brexit, the requests for Irish passports have multiplied in the country.

The JT

The other subjects of the news