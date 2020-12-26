The deal with the European Union on Brexit on Thursday 24 December also marked the end of the UK’s participation in the Erasmus exchange program. “I deplore this decision, it is a purely accounting logic which trumps generosity, openness, knowledge, culture. It has been the European cultural base for more than 30 years”, regretted Thomas Clay, professor of law at Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, guest of the 23h of Franceinfo.

For him, it is a symbol that has been touched. “Millions of students have been able to discover other countries, they have made the European Union. It is even said that there are a million Erasmus babies who were born from these trips. This will accentuate the detachment of the United Kingdom. Long-term united “, estimated the law professor. The advantage for the students was also to pay the tuition fees of the country of origin. “A French in England paid, as in France, 170 euros. Next year, he will have to pay the English rights of about 10,000 euros”, concludes Thomas Clay.