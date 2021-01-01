“It’s an atmosphere no one could have imagined a few months ago“, affirms the journalist of France Televisions, Matthieu Boisseau, live from London, a few hours before the officialization of the Brexit, Thursday December 31.”No Brexit celebration, the streets are absolutely deserted. It is obviously because of the health crisis, gatherings are prohibited“, he explains.

The health epidemic is making headlines in the UK and stealing the spotlight from Brexit. “There are still some exceptions, especially among the Europhobic tabloids.“Says the journalist. The Daily Express headlines as follows:” Britain is finally freed from the European Union “.”In general, one has the impression that the British were especially eager to turn the page of this soap opera which poisoned the discussions for almost five years“, concludes Matthieu Boisseau.

