Brexit | The Brexit agreement is better for Finnish companies than bad alternatives: “Will increase costs in any case”

Under the agreement, no new tariffs or quotas restricting trade in goods will be introduced. There are still many open questions.

European The effects of the trade agreement negotiated between the Union and the United Kingdom on the business of Finnish companies will only become clear over time.

One of the main achievements of the agreement for both parties is that no new tariffs and quotas restricting trade in goods will be introduced.

“The agreement is definitely better for Finnish companies than if it had not been reached. If trade had been conducted solely on the basis of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, there would have been many more open questions, which in turn would have created uncertainty, ”says the leading Confederation of Finnish Industries EU and trade policy expert. Janica Ylikarjula.

The EU Special Expert in the Prime Minister’s Office agrees Tuuli Kainulainen.

“The agreement does not in itself bring economic benefits to Finnish exports, as it is a deterioration to the current situation. However, an agreement is a better option than the British unconventional difference. In any case, Britain’s withdrawal from the EU will increase the costs of Finnish companies, ”says Kainulainen.

Customs duties according to Ylikarjula, would have accounted for one third of exports from Finland to Britain. It would have meant exports worth € 35 million a year from Finland to Britain. Correspondingly, the duties would have been levied on imports worth EUR 60–70 million annually from Great Britain to Finland.

However, one thing is clear: barriers to trade between EU Member States and Britain are increasing as bureaucracy increases.

“What matters is what kind of industrial and trade policy Britain will start in the future, because it is no longer in the internal market. Bureaucracy is increasing as different certifications and technical specifications increase. Customs has already reduced in the past that the increase in bureaucracy due to, for example, export and import declarations means additional costs of EUR 100 million for Finnish companies, ”says Ylikarjula.

Britain has not yet set out in detail its future policy. Instead, it has specifically emphasized the benefits it believes it will achieve by moving away from the EU’s internal market and legislation. According to many forecasts, the British economy will suffer from secession from the EU.

Britain is the second largest economy in Europe after Germany.

“The big question is how Britain will begin its sovereignty [itsemääräämisoikeuttaan] apply to matters not covered by the agreement. Only in the future will we know how the EU’s competitiveness vis-à-vis Britain will change. Britain has announced changes in agricultural policy and financial services, but probably also in many other areas, ”says Ylikarjula.