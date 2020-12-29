Mike and Chris Pollard voted against Brexit, which will officially go into effect on Friday January 1, but now they have to live with it. They have been living in an old farm for about fifty years, in Bouquehault (Pas-de-Calais). A few days before the fateful date, the feeling of bitterness dominates. “We are so sad to leave Europe, because for me it is something that should never have happened”, deplores Chris Pollard.

For retirees, going back and forth between France and England will be less frequent and some habits will have to be changed. “If we want to bring him with us to England, resumes Chris Pollard pointing to his dog, we will have to start doing the papers four months in advance, to get all the necessary vaccines. Everything becomes much more complicated “. A lot of bureaucracy, especially since Chris must now renew his residence permit before Thursday, December 31.

