The news of the agreement concluded Thursday, December 24 between the European Union and the United Kingdom is at the heart of the conversations in the streets of Eymet (Dordogne). The largest British community in the Dordogne resides in this small village. “I’m glad it’s finally resolved“, says an Englishman. “It’s not personal satisfaction, I was against it, it could be worse, but this deal is the best thing that could have happened in the UK and in Europe“, admits another.





7,000 British nationals reside in the Dordogne. From afar, they followed the negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union. With, on arrival, a feeling of bitterness. From now on, a race against time is being played out for the British of Dordogne: they flock to the prefecture to obtain a residence permit, essential to be able to stay in France. They have until December 31 to complete the process.