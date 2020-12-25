Four years after the vote, and after ten months of tense negotiations, and just one week from the deadline, the United Kingdom and the European Union reached a Brexit deal on Thursday, December 24. A text of 2000 pages, which sets a very precise framework for our commercial relations from January 1st. Thumbs up, Boris Johnson exults from 10 Downing Street. A photo for history, which the Prime Minister accompanies with a simple message: “Deal done.” From January 1, the UK will be officially outside the Union.

The United Kingdom is regaining its sovereignty. You will now need to have a passport to travel there. Journalist Julien Gasparutto was in duplex from Brussels (Belgium) to comment on the situation. “The two parties wanted at all costs to avoid a no deal, which would have been disastrous for the European economy and especially for the British economy. As we have seen, the United Kingdom gave up a lot of ballast on the last moments“, reported the journalist.