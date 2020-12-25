The common agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom sets the trade rules. It was hard and laborious until the last moment. Microdetails almost ruined everything. The outcome is worthy of a Christmas movie: an agreement found in extremis a few hours before Christmas Eve. It was 4 p.m. in Brussels (Belgium) when the announcement of the agreement was made. In the process, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed it on Twitter. He made a victorious speech, and sent a message to the Europeans.

“We will be your ally“He said in particular. The agreement is hailed throughout Europe. Journalist Marc de Chalvron is live from London (United Kingdom) for France Televisions:”Overall it’s a relief. Boris Johnson managed to do in one year what his predecessor failed to do in three years. “Michel Barnier, chief negotiator of the European Union, live from Brussels (Belgium), added:”There is no winner in Brexit, it’s lose-lose, it’s a weakening to separate. “

