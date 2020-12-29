Michel Barnier, chief negotiator of the European Union for relations with the United Kingdom on Brexit, said Tuesday, December 29 on franceinfo, that the lack of agreement on the Erasmus program with London “is a failure, but a failure for the British”.

The former minister, notably for Foreign Affairs, obtained a trade agreement with the United Kingdom setting the post-Brexit conditions and thus regulating relations with the European Union. But the British decided to withdraw from the university exchange program. Michel Barnier rejects the responsibility of this failure towards the British who, according to him, have an idea behind their heads: “We proposed this program to the British and to implement it it takes two. To make a deal, it takes two.”

They did not want to participate in this program for a very specific reason. It’s because they have the idea of ​​building a competing program in one or two or three years. Michel barnier to franceinfo

The British proposal was not acceptable, according to the chief negotiator: “They wanted to participate in Erasmus à la carte for a certain time that they had chosen. I offered them to participate for seven years, and they refused”, he said.

Created in 1987, the Erasmus program has benefited more than nine million European students.