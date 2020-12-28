The representatives of the member states of the European Union gave the green light on Monday, December 28, for the provisional application, from January 1, of the post-Brexit agreement concluded last week between Brussels and London, pending approval by MEPs expected in early 2021.

“The ambassadors (of the Twenty-Seven) unanimously approved the provisional application on 1 January 2021 of the trade and cooperation agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom”, and formal adoption by governments is expected by 3 p.m. Tuesday, tweeted a spokesperson for the German EU Presidency. The British parliament’s vote on the deal will take place on Wednesday.