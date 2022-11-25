Brexit | Support for Brexit is waning, but the regrets are silent: “It’s hard for people to admit they were wrong”

More Britons than ever think that leaving the EU was the wrong decision. However, street vendors don’t make noise about themselves. In former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s constituency, Brexit still divides opinion.

London

Opinion polls by more and more Britons think that leaving the European Union was the wrong decision.

The most recent You Gov survey by already 56 percent of Britons consider Brexit a bad solution. Only 32 percent are satisfied with Brexit. The rest don’t know what to think.

However, it is difficult to find vocal Brexiteers. It’s like looking for a needle in a haystack.

“It’s hard for people to admit they were wrong,” says the Londoner Senga Karst.

Londoner Senga Karst voted against Brexit. Leaving the EU limits the right of residence of British citizens in EU countries. Karst has an international family, but only British citizenship.

Self he voted in June 2016 to remain in the EU.

The decision was easy, because Karst has a German husband and the couple’s four sons have dual citizenship. Two of the boys live in Germany, one in Austria, and one in Great Britain.

“Nowadays, when I travel to the EU with my British passport, I have to queue up for stamps. Absolutely insane. And I’m not even allowed to spend more than 90 days in the area out of every 180 days.”

Karst is in the center of Uxbridge having lunch with his Swiss-British friend by Edith Siegenthaler with.

“Voters were given unsecured Brexit promises,” says Karst.

In North West London located in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip area is famous for being the home of a former Prime Minister Boris Johnson constituency. Unlike much of the rest of London, the majority of Uxbridge voters were pro-Brexit in favor of.

The brilliant Johnson’s position on Brexit in early 2016 was decisive for the victory of the Brexit camp. He was an opinion influencer that many followed.

In the summer of 2019, Johnson became prime minister, leading the Conservative Party to a big election victory in December of the same year. At the same time, he received a mandate from the voters to “finish” the EU exit.

Britain left the EU in January 2020. The transition period that softened the departure ended at the end of the same year. As 2021 began, Britain left the EU’s customs union and single market. The Brexit day began.

Arki hasn’t been alone with the locks. The EU exit has particularly burdened trade.

Recently, The Sunday Times magazine news prime minister Rishi Sun too for the government to consider whether Brexit Britain should try the Swiss model in its relationship with the EU. Switzerland is not part of the European Economic Area, but relations between Switzerland and the EU are managed through more than 120 bilateral agreements.

This week, however, Sunak himself knocked out the thought. In Sunak’s opinion, the Swiss model is not suitable for Britain, because it would require following EU regulations.

“I don’t think the Swiss model is suitable for the Brexiteers, because it would also bring free immigration,” says Siegenthaler.

Edith Siegenthaler has Swiss and British citizenship. He does not believe that the Swiss model would solve Britain’s Brexit problems.

Sure many who voted for Brexit are still loyal to leaving the EU. One of them has previously worked as a telephone installer in the BT company Alan Coles.

“I do not regret. I know that many people say that the current economic difficulties are caused by Brexit, but there are economic problems in many other countries as well. It is not the reason for Brexit alone.”

Even experts have found it difficult to distinguish the sanctions of Brexit from the sanctions of the corona pandemic. The Russian war of aggression and the energy crisis bring additional pressure on the economy.

According to Coles, he was in no way against EU free trade. However, the trade alone was not enough, when other reasons weighed in the balance. The biggest of them was financing the EU with British funds.

“I also didn’t like the power aspirations of France and Germany.”

Pensioner Alan Coles has no regrets about voting for Brexit. He believes that states should always think of their own citizens first.

Britain’s of the EU referendum result just over six years ago it was tight: 52 percent for Brexit, and 48 percent against.

England and Wales were in favor of leaving the EU. Scotland and Northern Ireland voted against.

Despite the promises of Johnson and other politicians, Brexit is still not “done”. Northern Ireland’s special status – i.e. remaining in the EU’s internal market in terms of trade in goods – still causes a dispute between the EU and Britain and within the region.

Read more: EU initiates legal action against Britain: arbitrarily changing the Brexit agreement is “illegal”

In EU-minded Scotland, on the other hand, Brexit has been one of the reinforcements of the idea of ​​independence. UK Supreme Court your line although on Wednesday that the Scottish Parliament does not have the right to decide independently whether to hold a new advisory independence referendum.

Although Uxbridge is a Brexit-minded area, many now call Johnson a “liar”. On the other hand, there are those who are still among Johnson’s admirers.

In the early days of December, it will be determined whether Johnson will still try to renew his parliamentary seat in his old constituency. That’s when the deadline expires, when the sitting Conservative parliamentarians have to state their intentions.

Uxbridge is located in North West London. The MP for the region is Boris Johnson.

of information from The Times by as many as 80 of the 356 Conservative MPs are expected to leave their seats voluntarily. The phenomenon is foreshadowing Keir Starmer’s led by the Labor Party’s victory in the next election.

Britain’s next parliamentary election to be held in spring 2024, but no later than January 2025.

However, Starmer is not going to give up on Brexit, but assures that he will make the EU exit “work”. The reason for the cautious line is that the Labor Party cannot afford to drive away Brexit-minded voters.

Anti-Brexit circles still hope that Labor’s possible rise to power would start the process of moving closer to the EU – no matter how slowly.

My own leading a company in the construction industry Billy Day says that in the summer of 2016 he voted for remaining in the EU. From the very beginning, it was obvious to him that leaving the EU would lead to problems in the business world.

“Boris was good at repeating slogans. [Brexit-asioissa] however, he has turned out to be a liar.”

Entrepreneur Billy Day says that he already knew in advance that Brexit would not be good.

In Britain, the construction, care and restaurant industries have suffered from a shortage of workers since Brexit ended the free movement of EU citizens. The British have not been inclined to take on low-paid jobs in fields, buildings and hotels.

Despite the recession and hyperinflation, there were more than one million open jobs in Britain in August–October, according to the British Statistics Office studies.

“The English are too lazy. I’ll say this straight up, even though I’m English myself,” says Day.

Day I was told that my own patience could not stand listening to the explanations of the employees who voted for Brexit:

“One was in favor of Brexit so that we could keep the pound, as if our currency was under threat.”

Another construction man, on the other hand, said he wanted Brexit in order to get rid of Eastern European workers.

In the British EU referendum, about 17.4 million voters supported Brexit, and about 16.1 million voters opposed it. However, many of those entitled to vote did not vote: around 12.9 million.

One of them was an airplane mechanic Yusuf Nurbhai.

Yusuf Nurbhai from London missed the summer 2016 EU referendum.

Nurbhain according to, sleeping in the EU elections is not regretted.

“At the time, I didn’t feel that either option would have been better.”

However, according to him, it is clear that leaving the EU has caused friction in foreign trade. If the referendum were held now, he might vote for EU membership.