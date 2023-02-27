Brexit, seeking agreement on Northern Ireland. Decisive EU-UK summit

Crucial day for the United KingdomEU President Ursula von der Leyen will be at London to sign the final agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom on Brexit. The awaited summit will take place in the English capital, but it will be only the beginning of another huge diatribe which could cause big consequences. For several days – we read in Repubblica – there has been an acceleration in the negotiations on the Northern Ireland/Ireland Protocol, the end-2020 trade understanding necessary to maintain the opening of the delicate land border Between Ulster (GB) and the Republic of Ireland (EU) after the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU with the Brexit.

There have been repeated encounters in recent days also among the vice president of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic and Foreign Ministers GB James Cleverly and Northern Ireland’s Chris Heaton–Harris. Between knots to solve customs controls, supervision and check on the circulation from the goodsas well as the theme of indirect taxes applicable to goods entering the EU. The Prime Minister is incumbent Tory revolt Eurosceptics and above all of the Belfast Unionists. Reach an agreement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen it would be a victory for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but not the end of his troubles. An important day anyway for the Brexit.

Subscribe to the newsletter

