Friday January 1, first day ofu divorce between the United Kingdom and the European Union, in Calais (Pas-de-Calais), one of the entrance doors between the island and France, the atmosphere is special on Friday morning. The return of customs controls, in particular, worries. “Will this create traffic jams, endless queues? According to the French authorities, this will not be the case, because 40 million euros have been invested to create infrastructure”, explains the journalist of France Télévisions, Anaïs Hanquet, live from the port city.

Customs staff has also been strengthened and a new system has been put in place.e. Desorbut, English truckers must declare their cargoon the web Before leaving. “Depending on this data, some trucks will be able to cross the border without problem, others will have to go through customs. The authorities have guaranteed that only around 1% of trucks will be checked.”, concludes Anaïs Hanquet.

