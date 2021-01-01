The UK-EU divorce became effective at 11 p.m. UK time on Thursday, January 31. Jean-Michel Thillier, interregional director of customs for Hauts-de-France, said on Friday January 1 on franceinfo that “fluidity was assured” and “everything worked perfectly” this Friday at the border for the first day of the application of the Brexit agreement. In recent weeks, the images of long lines of trucks in Dover had marked the spirits.

franceinfo: Is it a different day from the others?

Jean-Michel Thillier: It is a different day from the others because it is the first time that a border has been rebuilt between Member States. So that really sets a precedent, with a great state, one of our main economic partners and immediate neighbors. It was a large-scale work, so yes, it’s a special day. It’s a preparation that has lasted for three years. Preparing for Brexit means thinking about the methods of crossing in this very special place that is Pas-de-Calais, with a lot of volume, 5 million trucks, millions of passengers as well. It’s crossing times which are very short, rotation frequencies which are very high and therefore an imperative is to ensure our control missions, but to preserve fluidity. The supply of businesses and consumers depends a little on this fluidity. The subject was to have more IT and automation. It was to have additional staff since we have flows that existed, but we have formalities that did not exist that must be dealt with. It’s additional staff. 700 people were recruited for all customs, almost 300 simply in Hauts-de-France. And then it was reshaping the infrastructure that was created for free movement.

What happens in concrete terms when a truck unloads today in Pas-de-Calais?

The story actually begins even before arriving on French soil. It begins on British territory. The idea is to have information sufficiently early on the truck, the nature of the goods transported, the customs declaration that it normally prepared and we do our work as customs during the crossing, which allows us to ” tell the truck driver during the crossing, just before the end of the crossing, if he will have to go after getting off the shuttle or the ferry, to control parking lots or if he will be able to join the motorway directly. In the controls that may arise, we obviously have all the goods that are subject to sanitary controls with the help of colleagues in agriculture. We will look at the products subject to standards. And then, generally speaking, we will look at all the goods which are heavily taxed and which present, from a customs point of view, a greater risk than other types of goods. So, we will be interested in the declarations and therefore in the cargoes that include this type of shipment by asking them to go to the car park where we can carry out checks.

Do you dread the long queues of trucks?

We always fear. Our goal is to prepare everything and anticipate as much as possible so that there is no such phenomenon. The phenomenon of the previous weeks was still due to particularly important flows as we had never seen for 3 to 4 weeks. We tried to anticipate all the scenarios a little bit and develop the infrastructure with the help of the operators in such a way that we have enough space and time for the green flow to flow normally and that we can properly process the orange stream. So I think we have reasonably put all the chances on our side to avoid, I will not say never, this kind of problem.

Nothing else to report?

Nothing else to report. A calm night. Our system worked perfectly. He clearly discriminated against trucks in orange and trucks in green. Fluidity guaranteed during the night. So far, everything is working fine.