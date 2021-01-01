When it comes time to cast off, the heart is not there. In 2016, Scotland voted overwhelmingly to stay in the European Union (62%), but its fishermen had voted for Brexit by more than 90%. They wanted to leave the European Union and its common fisheries policy of which they consider themselves the victims. They should therefore rejoice, but yet, in the port of Peterhead, one of the most important in the United Kingdom, the mood is not for celebrations.

It is even as gloomy as the gray sky hanging over the few trawlers at the quayside, battered by the winds. Jimmy Buchan, head of the Scottish Seafood Association, would almost regret having led the “leave” campaign here.

“For the fishermen, Brexit was an opportunity to rebalance a bad deal. But that is not what happened. So what is the point of leaving the Union?” Jimmy Buchan to franceinfo

“We were sacrificed like a lamb, he plague. We were sold in exchange for a deal for the UK. ” Fishing as a bargaining chip is the dominant feeling in Peterhead, the feeling of having been abandoned. And when London says that in five years, British fishermen will be able to recover their share of fish or their waters, Peter Bruce, the boss-fisherman of the Budding-Rose, is hardly under any illusion. “When Boris Johnson came here, remembers the fisherman, he kept talking about taking back control but he didn’t give us the control we wanted. Of course, we’ll see in five years, but that will never happen … “

“There are so many conditions that we will not be able to do anything. If we want to increase our quotas or push back the French boats, they will be able to impose so many sanctions on us. That will never happen.” Peter Bruce to franceinfo

“Quotas, this is the big deal here, take the saithe, ignites Peter, the Scots have 20% of quotas on the North Sea, the French 80%! “ At Peterhead, we were hoping for a better balance and it was a failure. And with the exit of the Union, the British fishermen lose the right to exchange their quotas with the other member countries. They know very well that they do not weigh much: fishing represents 0.1% of British GDP. But the sector weighs a lot here in terms of jobs. The wholesalers are in turn worried with the return of borders, to see bureaucracy and paperwork complicate exchanges. “I am thinking of laying off, not of hiring”, one of them saddens, in the business for over 30 years.

Christian Allard, of the Scottish National Party, does not take offense. “This British populism is incredibly incompetent, he storms. They promised mountains and wonders to fishermen, to coastal communities who have suffered for 40 years from the lack of quotas and have managed to give them absolutely nothing … ” The fear in Peterhead is the scrapping of new boats, as was the case when entering the European Union with this common policy which cost them so much. But here losing a boat amounts, more than the economy, to losing a tradition, a culture, an ancestral way of life which is disappearing.