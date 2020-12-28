The Twenty-Seven, through the voice of their ambassadors to the institutions of Brussels, yesterday approved the entry into force from January 1 of the agreement reached with the United Kingdom on its exit from the European Union. The decision remains provisional before the European Parliament validates – most likely – the text by the end of February. British MPs are meeting this Wednesday to do the same. But, in the far north, a small territory seems determined to enter into resistance against an outcome it suffers, after having overwhelmingly rejected it in June 2016: Scotland is firing on all cylinders against this exit from the European Union. , a prospect she thinks she can escape through independence. In recent hours, after the government of the Republic of Ireland, in Dublin, promised, in a form of pro-reunification provocation, to finance the maintenance in the European Erasmus university exchange program of Northern Irish students, the The executive held by left-wing nationalists in Edinburgh chooses this symbol to fuel its sling against Brexit.

The European university exchange program Erasmus sacrificed

“Putting an end to British participation in Erasmus, an initiative which has opened up opportunities and horizons for so many young people, is cultural vandalism perpetrated by the British government”, denounces Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP). His government is promising to seek ways to keep the 2,000 Scottish students who benefit from it each year in this program. In fact, Erasmus is open to non-EU countries (Turkey, Norway, Iceland, North Macedonia, etc.), but it was sacrificed, in the negotiations, by Boris Johnson on the pretext that the trade balance would be unbalanced in the detriment of the United Kingdom. Unlike Labor who will approve it, the SNP parliamentary group, which has nearly 50 MPs in Westminster, promises to vote against ” the extremist Brexit of the conservatives ”. “Scotland has been completely ignored during the whole process, and we are going to have to pay a devastating price, castigates Ian Blackford, its leader.It is clear that the only way to protect the interests of Scotland and to regain all the benefits of membership of the European Union is to become an independent country. ”