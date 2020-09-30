Boris Johnson presses the tube. Because the prime minister fears massive chaos at the border after the end of the Brexit transition phase, he wants to undo the treaty made with the EU. He found approval for this in parliament.

After the end of the Brexit transition phase *, chaos can arise – especially in the border region Great Britain .

. Self Boris Johnson’s Government expects problems at the border.

Government expects problems at the border. That is why he wants to nullify the treaty negotiated with the EU with a new internal market law.

Update from September 29, 10:35 p.m .: Despite all the warnings, the British House of Commons voted for the controversial Internal Market Act voted with the UK parts of the already valid Brexit deals with the EU wants to leverage. With 340 votes to 256, Premier brought in Boris Johnson the law by a clear majority by the London Parliament. Next, the law has yet to pass the House of Lords.

Despite the conflict with the EU the teams on both sides started in Brussels on Tuesday ninth and for the time being last planned Negotiation round through a trade pact. Although time is getting scarcer, the talks are still stalling. In particular, the negotiators have not yet reached agreement on the rules governing fishing and government support for British companies. At the turn of the year, when the Brexit transition phase expires, there is a threat of a hard economic break with tariffs and other trade barriers.

Update from September 22nd: The British Prime Minister’s controversial Single Market Act Boris Johnson has cleared another hurdle in the London Parliament. Johnson wants the law to be valid, laboriously negotiated Lever in parts of the Brexit deal with the EU. A majority of MPs agreed to a compromise between the prime minister and his critics, so that on Tuesday in London there was no more formal vote on their proposal.

That also explained themselves quite a few Conservative MPs Agree with Johnson’s plans that had previously opposed it. The head of government had previously taken a step towards the dissenters and had given them one further vote in parliament in the event assuredthat the measures provided for in the law for an emergency should actually be used – in essence, what the rebels had requested. After a vote in the coming week, the law still has to do that House of Lords happen.

Brexit scandal: May appalled by Johnson plan – “Can’t support that”

Update from September 21: The British Ex-Prime Minister Theresa May has decided against the controversial internal market law of its successor Boris Johnson pronounced. “I cannot support this law,” said the conservative Tory politician on Monday during a debate in the British House of Commons. The government is putting “the integrity of the United Kingdom” at risk, without considering the consequences for the country’s reputation in the world.

The background are plans by the British government for a so-called Internal Market Act, the one negotiated with the EU in 2019 Partly nullify the Brexit agreement would. The EU sees this as a breach of law and calls for the controversial clauses to be withdrawn by the end of September. London is pushing the adoption forward, on Wednesday the law should be another hurdle in House of Commons to take. The decisive vote will then follow in the coming week, before the law is supposed to pass the House of Lords.

Previously, several MPs from Johnson’s party had spoken out against his plans. However, the prime minister managed to forge a compromise with a few dissenters. He secured one for them further vote in parliament in the event that the measures of the law should actually take effect.

Brexit scare: Johnson’s government expects chaos internally – two days waiting at the border?

London / Dover – Great Britain voted for one back in July 2016 Brexit, from January 2021 this will now become a reality. The transition phase of Brexit ends at the turn of the year and the British authorities are already expecting a substantial one chaos to the Limits. This was recently revealed by an internal paper by an authority, which the British “Guardian“Released on Tuesday. Due to the Brexit, queues of up to 6,500 trucks are expected at the border as early as January 2021. The border region is particularly badly affected Kentas indicated in the confidential government document.

Brexit shock for Kent: Boris Johnson’s government fears a two-day wait at the border

The situation at the border could have worsened again in February. Because of the Brexit, it could take up to two days for trucks in the “worst-case scenario” to get to the border advance. This scenario could take place independently of the current negotiations as the delays and congestion can arise even if, according to the document Great Britain still manages to deal with the EU agree on a trade pact.

In order to minimize the impending chaos caused by Brexit, service stations on the highways could be outside Great Britain To remedy the situation. As the experts suggest, this could help truck drivers to have all the necessary documents ready for the controls at the border in good time. The aim for the time after Brexit is to establish a software-based system that ensures the smooth movement of goods. There is still a lot of work to be done for this scenario: From the Government document shows that 26 public authorities and 100 IT systems are involved. An online traffic light system is also to be installed on the britschen from the end of November border be tested.

Brexit negotiations between Great Britain and the EU: possible border controls necessary?

The negotiations between Great Britain and the EU falter at the moment. There are none agreement, there could be a hard Brexit for Boris Johnson at the end of the year, which could result in tariffs and trade barriers. However, even if an agreement were reached, border controls would be necessary. From 2021 Great Britain would no longer be part of the European internal market, which will make controls necessary in any case.