For the moment, no lines of trucks blocked by the return of controls in Dover. While waiting for things to get tough, the first days after Brexit go by in peace. Ken sees the French coast from the end of his street. He’s just coming out of the best fish and chips from the city. For this resident of Folkestone, nothing has changed since January 1 and the United Kingdom’s final exit from the European Union: “I did not notice any difference. Apart from the politicians who talk about it less, which is very good indeed!” Like 6 out of 10 inhabitants in this city, Ken voted Brexit four years ago: “This is a good thing, he said, you can be friends with your neighbors without sleeping with them. “

On the quay of the small fishing port, many walkers brave confinement and polar cold. Ice cream cone and dog leash in hand, Chris and Carlie are out: “It’s really sad to cut ties with Europe. But you know people were really fed up, especially now there’s the Covid. So it’s a relief that Brexit is behind us. “

The fishing port of Folkestone is in its first post-Brexit days. (GILLES GALLINARO / RADIO FRANCE)

Tony has been selling seafood for 50 years. He wears a red cap and rubber boots: “I have always been English, like you, you are French. You find your identity when you leave the group.” The return of controls in Dover, Tony is for: “Anyway, it was too easy to pass. Look in Europe, nobody stops a truck between France and Turkey, although there can be anything in it.”

On one of the ramps leading down to the harbor, Dan tinkers with what is to become his fishing boat. “You cannot compete with the factory ships that come from the Netherlands or elsewhere. They spend two months at sea. I have worked on these boats, I know the harm they do.” Dan continues and concedes: “Sometimes I go back there, because it makes me a salary. But I would rather work here, be a fisherman like my father was.”

Dan, a fisherman in Folkestone, fears competition from factory ships from the mainland. (GILLES GALLINARO / RADIO FRANCE)

The Christmas deal is not good for UK fishermen. Dan recognizes it, but no question of doubting the benefits of Brexit: “I’m optimistic. We have farms, we catch our fish. People will come back to local products.” A dream of self-sufficiency contradicted by the cold reality of the figures. The UK produces less than half of the food consumed in the country.