A sentence by Michel Barnier aroused attention. “I have missed France for four and a half years. I will now devote all my energy to my country”, said the Chief negotiator of the European Union for Brexit, Thursday 24 December on France 2. Is he trying to return to the national scene? After the agreement signed with the United Kingdom, Michel Barnier savored his success, because the game was not over in advance.





Today, all salute his pugnacity against the British. A quality that appeals to some tenors of the right, to the point of seeing him as a providential man for 2022. Michel Barnier was elected youngest general councilor at 22 years old. Five years later, he became the youngest of the National Assembly. He has been appointed Minister of the Environment and Foreign Affairs several times. But his lifelong commitment is Europe: in 1999, he became European Commissioner. Today, he remains enigmatic about the rest of his political career.