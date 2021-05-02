Monday, May 3, 2021
Brexit | Pandemic masked the economic impact of Brexit in Britain: “It has been a fortune for the Conservative Party”

by admin
May 2, 2021
in World
0

British EU exports collapsed and City lost free access to the EU market. However, in the minds of voters, brexit problems are mixed with corona problems. Even in large British companies, Brexit has sunk on the to-do list.

London

In Britain a large series of regional and local elections will be held on 6 May to allow voters to give a breeze of Brexit feedback To Boris Johnson.

However, political scholars say the Brexit problems will not stigmatize elections in England and Wales. The cause is a corona pandemic that has covered brexit underneath.

.
